WATCH: J&K Police Officer Carries 72-Year-Old Up Hill to Get Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccination drive is being carried out across the country to safeguard citizens from the novel coronavirus. Some places have door-to-door vaccination facility but in other locations, people have to visit their nearest vaccination centre. In this setting, the elderly people suffer a lot, especially those who are residing in hilly areas. Jammu and Kashmir is one of the few places where people living in far-flung areas have to cross hilly terrains to get vaccinated. But the police and armed forces deployed in the Union Territory make sure that older people don’t cover the route alone as it is extremely risky.

A heartwarming instance of the same, shared by Dr Jitendra Singh on Twitter, is receiving a lot of praise online. The video tweeted by the Union Minister of State for Development showcases policeman Mohan Singh carrying an old man, Abdul Gani on his shoulder. The old man was unable to walk uphill to get vaccinated which is when the police officer offered him help. Mohan carried the 72-year-old man on his shoulder and carried him up to the vaccination centre. The incident took place in J&K’s Reasi district.

VIDEO:Proud of our frontline warrior SPO Mohan Singh from district #Reasi who helped 72 year old Abdul Gani by lifting him on his shoulder to get vaccinated. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/QAF36M560u— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 2, 2021

Sharing the video, the minister wrote that he was proud of the SPO. Minutes after being shared, the video was widely appreciated by users on the microblogging site. One of the users called it ‘Humane attitude’, while many saluted the officer for his gesture.

Kudos to brave SPO. Humane attitude, much needed. although we r rich in this as well.Zarra namm ho yeh mattee tou bohat zarkhaiz hay SAQI— Gazi Ahmad Pandit (@PanditGazi) July 2, 2021

I salute the gentleman, committed to the mission.— Dr Vinod Kumar Gupta (@Drvinodguptavet) July 2, 2021

Another user wrote that the SPO should be honoured so that his morale is boosted.

Great👍This gentleman should be honoured, so that his moral gets boosted.— Rajeshwar Singh Jamwal (@j71623767) July 2, 2021

This is not the first time that a police officer has carried an elderly person to get vaccinated. Earlier, a story of a Delhi cop was shared by ANI wherein the officer carried an 82-year-old woman, who was unable to walk, to get vaccinated. The pictures of constable Kuldeep Singh went viral on social media and people heaped praises for the cop.

He first took her to get vaccinated and dropped her back to her apartment. In the images, Kuldeep can be seen carrying a PPE kit-clad elderly woman up the stairs of a building.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here