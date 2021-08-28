A video doing the round on social media has gone viral, featuring US President Joe Biden and — you wouldn’t be able to guess this — a clip from 1991 Bollywood film ‘Saudagar’. The reason? Biden’s recent warning to the Kabul blast conspirators echoes a dialogue from the film almost word for word, except in English.

In the clip, Biden says, “We’ll respond with force and precision at our time, at the place we choose, at the moment of our choosing". In comparison, the actor in the Bollywood film, Raaj Kumar, says, “Hum tumhe marenge, aur zaroor marenge, lekin wo banduk bhi humari hogi, goli bhi humari hogi aur waqt bhi humara hoga“. It roughly translates to, “we will certainly kill you, but the gun will be ours, the place will be ours and the time will also be ours". The two phrasings sound eerily similar. The clip was posted on Instagram by a user called ‘filmhistorypics’ and has since gone viral. Here, compare the two sentences yourself:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Film History Pics (@filmhistorypics)

The Instagram page credited the Bollywood film dialogue to Kamlesh Pandey.

Joe Biden on Friday said that any attack by the Taliban on American forces or attempts to disrupt evacuation operations at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan will invite a “swift and forceful response".

Biden reiterated that his administration is keeping a “laser focus on the counterterrorism mission", along with close coordination with allies in the region. It added that US is scanning for any potential terrorist threat at or around the airport. He added that the ongoing evacuation of US citizens and Afghan nationals who supported Americans over the last 20 years is one of the largest and most difficult airlifts in history. He said the US has already evacuated more than 18,000 people since July and approximately 13,000 since its military airlift began on August 14. “We made clear to the Taliban that any attack, any attack on our forces or disruption of our operations at the airport will be met with a swift and forceful response," Biden told reporters at a White House news conference.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here