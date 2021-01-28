WATCH: Joe Biden's Witty Response to Pro-Trump Reporter Leaves Netizens in Splits

Newly sworn-in President of the United States, Joe Biden showcased his diplomatic skills in a recent press conference where he smoothly deflected a question asked to him by a reporter. On Tuesday, the Democrat leader was asked about what he discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin on a recent call between the leaders. The query was posed by Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy. The 78-year-old leader was leaving at the time the question was asked and answered, "You". The response prompted laughter from the reporters. Biden further said, "He sends his best," as he walked away from the press.

A president with a sense of humor. Love it. Peter Doocy from Fox News asks Biden what he spoke to Putin about.Biden’s response: pic.twitter.com/4steGy7gcR — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 26, 2021

The video clip was shared on Twitter on Wednesday by Rex Chapman. The post has been viewed 962.9k times by the users and has been liked by over 28.7k people. It has received mixed reactions as some praise Biden’s sense of humor while others question why he dodged the query. One of the critics wrote that it is funny how people hold Biden to a higher standard than the last president. He further wrote that the video shows a reporter trying to hold Biden answerable as an elected leader with an inopportune question, but no bait was taken.

Funny thing how people hold Biden to a higher standard than the last president, I wonder why? A reporter tried to get a "gatcha!" moment with an inopurtune question, and no bait was taken. — Leandro Gonzalez (@LeGoXaero) January 27, 2021

Meanwhile, another user tweeted in support of Biden and called out the Fox News reporter. Twitter user Brittany wrote that it is important for viewers to know what led up to this encounter. She said that Doocy had been “antagonizing and deserved” the kind of response that was given to him by Biden.

What led up to this encounter is important. Doocy has been antagonizing and deserved it. That’s my President! 👊 — Brittany 😷 (@britt4jade) January 27, 2021

Fox News channel was endorsed by former US president Donald Trump as it appealed to his image and supporters. Hence, many Biden supporters believe that the current president’s witty response was a sort of snub to the channel.

Putin "sends his best to FauxNews"@FoxNews Mmm... — Elmagozurdo (@elmagozurdo) January 27, 2021

According to a press release by The White House, Biden spoke with Putin on Tuesday and picked on a number of issues that have been making news. Biden also expressed US’ full support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and mentioned some serious bilateral matters like the SolarWinds hack, reports of Russia placing bounties on United States soldiers in Afghanistan, interference in the 2020 United States election, and the poisoning of Alexie Navalny. Taking a stricter stance, unlike his predecessor Trump, Biden made it clear that the US will act firmly in defense of its national interests in response to actions by Russia that harm them or their allies.

The Russian President is facing nationwide protests after opposition leader Alexie Navalny was arrested earlier this month. Alexie had returned to Russia after he recovered from a life-threatening poisoning that was allegedly ordered by the Russian leadership in August 2020.