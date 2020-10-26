Jofra Archer Nailing Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action During MI Vs RR IPL Clash Goes Viral

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's success with the ball along with his unique bowling action has brought a new dimension to the world of cricket. Bumrah, who is currently leading the Mumbai Indians' bowling unit, has on several occasions proved why he's the best in the business when it comes to death over bowling.

So it shouldn't come as a surprise that kids all over the world try to imitate Bumrah and his peculiar action. But during Sunday's clash between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, it was the latter team's Jofra Archer who decided to give Bumrah's action a try.

During the Royals' run-chase, the broadcasters briefly cut to a clip from earlier in the evening wherein Archer could be seen imitating Bumrah by holding the ball with his both hands before the RR bowler had a smile about it.

Clips of the light-hearted moment went viral on Twitter.

This wasn't the only moment from the match that reminded fans of Bumrah when it was Archer on the big screen.

The Englishman produced a moment of brilliance on the field when he dismissed MI opener Ishan Kishan with a one-handed stunner at the third-man during the 11th over of the first innings.

However, it was World Cup hero Ben Stokes whose stunning century became the highlight of Sunday night's clash. Stokes along with Sanju Samson (54 not out off 31) stitched an unbroken 152-run partnership to power Rajasthan Royals to an 8-wicket victory against the mighty Mumbai Indians.

Calling it a bitter-sweet moment, Stokes said: "Sort of bittersweet to be honest - it has taken me so long to get one for the team. I would have preferred to get this form two or three games before when we weren't relying on other results to get us through to the qualifiers." Stokes received the Man of the Match award for his 107*.