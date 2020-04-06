BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Watch: John Krasinski Surprises 9-Year-Old Fan by Arranging a Virtual 'Hamilton' Performance

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

In a snippet, which he has shared on microblogging site Twitter, one can see how the entire cast joins one by one on the Zoom call.

Share this:

Actor John Krasinski has organised a dream come true like a surprise for a nine-year-old fan.

On his show Some Good News, which is aired on YouTube, Krasinski organised a surprise in which the original Broadway cast gave a virtual performance of her favourite song, “Alexander Hamilton,” through a zoom call.

On the show, he was also accompanied by wife Emily Blunt. She announced the surprise to the nine-year-old, who was absolutely in awe. Aubrey, during the show, told Krasinski that she had “never seen The Office.”

In a snippet, which he has shared on microblogging site Twitter, one can see how the entire cast joins one by one on the Zoom call. The video has been viewed around 74 thousand times and has got over 7 thousand likes.

He wrote, “When you get the @HamiltonMusical Original Broadway Cast together with @johnkrasinski for #HamAtHome... that's #SomeGoodNews: https://youtu.be/oilZ1hNZPRM"

The gesture clearly won the internet’s heart and had people showering all their love and appreciation on him.

A user wrote, “I was just in the middle of listening to Hamilton for the hundredth time this quarantine... The Ham cast is precious and this is definitely good news”.

While another said, “Just seeing @JMunozActor pop up, smiling in all his joy and glory made me church stomp and Harlem shake my way up the stairway to heaven YAS LAWD, bless us! We are in for a treat folks. My heart is beating so fast #WAITFORIT".








Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,666

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,067

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    291

     

  • Total DEATHS

    109

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    944,877

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,287,381

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    271,950

     

  • Total DEATHS

    70,554

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres