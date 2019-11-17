Watch: Journalist Attacked with Tear Gas on Eyes while Covering Bolivian Protest

Amidst protest cutting through Bolivia for over three weeks following allegations of electoral fraud, a viral video shows a journalist being attacked with a tear gas.

The video that was shared by an Al Jazeera english correspondent, Teresa Bo, shows doing a live coverage of the protest while a police sprays tear gas right into her eyes.

It immediately caused immense irritation as she is hardly seen being able to open her eyes. She is even heard apologising on-air for finding it "difficult to speak".

The senior correspondent later took to Twitter to express, “We were only in the street reporting what was happening and the Bolivian police responded like this”.

The video has garnered around 37,000 retweets with people expressing their apprehension over the police act while many hailed the journalist for her professionalism of still continuing with the reporting.

"If you were treated like that in Bolívia there is no freedom of expression... Imagine how they treat the Bolivian people ...."

Si a ti te trataron asi en Bolívia no existe libertad de expresión desde que se autoproclamo añez....Imaginate como tratan al pueblo boliviano.... Saludos desde BOLIVIA... — ~L I M B E R P L A T A™ (@plata_limber) November 16, 2019

"Scam killers."

Assassinos golpistas — Zen Brasil (@ZenBrasil2) November 16, 2019

"Miserable Genocides ".

Genocidas miserables — Ma. Isabel Aramburo (@aramburo_isabel) November 16, 2019

"Pure dictatorship and there that the leader Almagro will say, which will say what he provoked ... what is being seen is terrible."

Pura dictadura. Y ahí que dirá el cabecilla Almagro, que dirá de lo que provocó.... es terrible lo que se está viendo — Lolmin (@Lolmin3) November 16, 2019

"What madness. I hope you can keep informing."

Que locura. Espero puedas seguir informando — #NiUnaMenos Lau ♊ (@lau_quilmes) November 16, 2019

"My solidarity with you! Fascism only knows strength and ignorance !!!"

Mi solidaridad contigo! El fascismo solo conoce la fuerza y la ignorancia!!! — Fausto Jarrin Teran (@Sandinin) November 16, 2019

