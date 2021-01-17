Watch: Journalist Reports on Weather While Sliding Downhill in Snow, Leaves Netizens Impressed

It seems to be the week of TV reporters. Recently, Philip Crowther, the polyglot reporter impressed people after he shared a montage of himself reporting in six languages and now, a Canadian reporter has done something unexpected that has amazed social media users.

Canada’s CTV Weather reporter Anwar Knight shared a clip of himself from a news bulletin where he reports from an area covered in snow.

Anwar was standing next to a tree and walked a little ahead and that’s when he lost his balance. Trying to stay calm even while literally going downhill, Anwar continued reporting about the weather as the anchors sitting in the newsroom watched their colleague just like the audience of CTV.

Unperturbed by what was happening, Anwar shared weather conditions with the viewers telling them that it might get as low as -4 degree celsius overnight.

He crouched so as to not fall while sliding down the slope. Once done, Anwar was heard saying that he would do that again.

Anwar’s smooth ride down the slope astonished the anchor who said that he can’t believe the reporter didn’t fall.

The weather reporter shared the video clip of the broadcast on his Instagram page. He wrote that not having a sled was not a problem as his ‘downhill forecast’ went well on the live TV. Anwar said that he hopes it makes the viewers smile.

People are not only smiling after seeing Anwar’s clip but are also impressed with the talented weather reporter.

A user Michelle Lippens commented, “You are awesome,” while another said, “You are great, I love watching you!”

A follower of Anwar said that it was pretty skilled of him to have not fallen while coming down the hill. “I probably would have fallen and rolled all the way down.”

After watching the clip, Mayra Sarmiento, an Instagram user said that this is multitasking at its finest.

Apart from being a reporter at CTV, Anwar also hosts a podcast called The Big Blue Marble. He started his career as a stand-up comic and a radio DJ.

This week, apart from Anwar, reporter Philip Crowther also created buzz on social media after he shared a montage where he could be seen reporting in French, English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, and Luxembourgish.

Netizens were impressed with the skillful multilingual reporter who shared six clips from his reportage for Associated Press as an International Affiliate Reporter. The tweet of Philip’s montage has been watched over 2.4 million times so far.