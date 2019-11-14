Watch: Judge Comforts Baby While Swearing in the Mother as a Lawyer
She graduated from Belmont University College of Law and formally earned her right to practice law.
Video grab. (Twitter / @sarahfor5)
A video that has gone viral recently shows a judge from Tennessee holding a toddler while he swore in the mother as a law associate.
The 15-second-clip has gone viral with over 690k views and over 10k retweets.
Julian Lamar had baby Beckham while she was in law school. She graduated from Belmont University College of Law and formally earned her right to practice law. The special guest at the oath-taking ceremony was Julian’s one-year-old baby Beckham.
Sharing the video on the micro-blogging site, Sarah Martin, one of Julian’s colleague wrote, “Y'all. Judge Dinkins of the Tennessee Court of Appeals swore in my law school colleague with her baby on his hip, and I've honestly never loved him more.”
Y'all. Judge Dinkins of the Tennessee Court of Appeals swore in my law school colleague with her baby on his hip, and I've honestly never loved him more. pic.twitter.com/kn0L5DakHO— Sarah Martin (@sarahfor5) November 9, 2019
In the video, we can see Judge Richard Dinkins holding the toddler in his right arm as Julian swears in.
Speaking to Buzzfeed News, Julian said, "On the day of my swearing-in, right before we began, Judge [Dinkins] said he wanted Beckham to take part in the moment. And I am so glad he did — because to have my son take part in one of the greatest moments of my life was truly a blessing."
Further speaking to the media house, Julian said that it was not easy to have a baby while in college and credited her husband, Javon, for helping her with Beckham. She also thanked Judge Dunkins for inspiring her. "Judge Dinkins has also been a guiding light during my legal career,” she added.
