Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Watch: Judge Comforts Baby While Swearing in the Mother as a Lawyer

She graduated from Belmont University College of Law and formally earned her right to practice law.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 14, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Watch: Judge Comforts Baby While Swearing in the Mother as a Lawyer
Video grab. (Twitter / @sarahfor5)

A video that has gone viral recently shows a judge from Tennessee holding a toddler while he swore in the mother as a law associate.

The 15-second-clip has gone viral with over 690k views and over 10k retweets.

Julian Lamar had baby Beckham while she was in law school. She graduated from Belmont University College of Law and formally earned her right to practice law. The special guest at the oath-taking ceremony was Julian’s one-year-old baby Beckham.

Sharing the video on the micro-blogging site, Sarah Martin, one of Julian’s colleague wrote, “Y'all. Judge Dinkins of the Tennessee Court of Appeals swore in my law school colleague with her baby on his hip, and I've honestly never loved him more.”

In the video, we can see Judge Richard Dinkins holding the toddler in his right arm as Julian swears in.

Speaking to Buzzfeed News, Julian said, "On the day of my swearing-in, right before we began, Judge [Dinkins] said he wanted Beckham to take part in the moment. And I am so glad he did — because to have my son take part in one of the greatest moments of my life was truly a blessing."

Further speaking to the media house, Julian said that it was not easy to have a baby while in college and credited her husband, Javon, for helping her with Beckham. She also thanked Judge Dunkins for inspiring her. "Judge Dinkins has also been a guiding light during my legal career,” she added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram