Watch: Kai the German Shepherd Nails the Pixar Logo Recreation in Adorable Video

The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced people to stay indoors. While it is true that the lockdown can get boring, but come to think of its positive side, then one would realise that the amount of quality time they are spending with their families and pets during this period, would not have been possible otherwise.

There are a variety of social media challenges too that are doing the rounds on the internet and require participation of more than one person. This too is a mechanism of being able to spend some exclusive quality time with your loved ones.

With pet parents, it is even more joyous as they are getting more time to play with their four legged babies. Various videos of pets doing adorable tasks and activities are also doing the rounds on the internet.

Joining the league of cute videos, a London-based blonde German Shepard recreated the famous Disney Pixar introduction. The clip has originally been shared by a TikTok handle that belongs to the dog.

For recreating the logo, Kai’s parents made it wear an Elizabethan collar so that it could give a more authentic look. In the video, one can see Kai entering the frame and sitting at the position of ‘I’ in Pixar. In the logo ‘I’ has been represented by a lamp.

The video has Pixar written on it and Kai takes the perfect position of 'I" leaving no stone unturned for making the logo look as real as possible.

Till now, the clip on TikTok alone has garnered over seven lakh views and has been shared by around 14 thousand people. The widely loved video also received all kinds of lovely comments. A person said, “I think I am in love now”, another added, “this is the best thing ever”. Many users also dropped in comments like, “excellent”, “aww” and “adorable”.