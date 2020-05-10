BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Watch: Kalki Koechlin's Latest Motherhood Diaries Features a Famous Bengali Lullaby

(Image: Kalki Koechlin/Instagram)

(Image: Kalki Koechlin/Instagram)

In a video shared on her Instagram page the actor sang the lullaby, “Ghum Parani Mashi Pishi” to her daughter.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 5:47 PM IST
Share this:

Actor Kalki Koechlin is known to sing lullabies to her daughter Sappho in various languages and in the latest edition of her parenthood diaries, the actor sings a famous Bengali lullaby.

In a video shared on her Instagram page the actor sang the lullaby, “Ghum Parani Mashi Pishi” to her daughter.

She wrote, “Ghoom parani Thank you @gangulytikka for teaching me to skip along to this Bengali tune😍”

In the video, Kalki is seen playing the ukulele to her daughter, who responds with a few giggles.








View this post on Instagram


Ghoom parani Thank you @gangulytikka for teaching me to skip along to this Bengali tune😍 #shortandsweet #lullaby


A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on


The video became quite a hit among her fans and followers with plenty of good wishes and love coming their way.

One user wrote, "You will make a genuinely amazing 'mother'/ nurturer."

A second commented, "This is so pureee.."

A third user applauded her efforts, "Khuuuub Misti💕"

Wishes for Mother's Day also followed as a follower commented, "I m a bengali, nice to see this song.. happy mother's day ma'am🍫🍫🔥❤️❤️"

Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hersberg welcomed Sappho in February 2020. She was earlier married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap but the two separated after a couple of years.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading