Watch: Kalki Koechlin's Latest Motherhood Diaries Features a Famous Bengali Lullaby

Actor Kalki Koechlin is known to sing lullabies to her daughter Sappho in various languages and in the latest edition of her parenthood diaries, the actor sings a famous Bengali lullaby.

In a video shared on her Instagram page the actor sang the lullaby, “Ghum Parani Mashi Pishi” to her daughter.

She wrote, “Ghoom parani Thank you @gangulytikka for teaching me to skip along to this Bengali tune😍”

In the video, Kalki is seen playing the ukulele to her daughter, who responds with a few giggles.



The video became quite a hit among her fans and followers with plenty of good wishes and love coming their way.

One user wrote, "You will make a genuinely amazing 'mother'/ nurturer."

A second commented, "This is so pureee.."

A third user applauded her efforts, "Khuuuub Misti💕"

Wishes for Mother's Day also followed as a follower commented, "I m a bengali, nice to see this song.. happy mother's day ma'am🍫🍫🔥❤️❤️"

Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hersberg welcomed Sappho in February 2020. She was earlier married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap but the two separated after a couple of years.