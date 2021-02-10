Watch: Kamala Harris Jogging Down Lincoln Memorial Will Make You Grab Your Running Shoes

Politicians don’t just hold immense power of administration, but their public behaviour can also make them role models. Their behaviour can encourage citizens to act more responsibly, live better life, or similarly emulate negative attitude as seen in current times (certain suggestions of Trump and all the negativity that followed).

But Americans now have a politician who is not only inspirational for career ambitions, but also live a healthier and wholesome life. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is known to have an affinity for fitness, will inspire you to grab your jogging shoes and go for a run with this video.

A person who went for a casual 5-mile jog around the Lincoln Memorial had the surprise of their life when they ran into VP Harris running up and down the stairs of the memorial in her jogging attire. Second Gentleman, her husband Doug Emhoff, was reportedly standing at the top of the stairs throughout her run. Emhoff has been very vocal in his support and admiration for his wife and proudly calls himself “Second gentleman” as wives of VPs have been called “second ladies” for centuries.

While we are used to seeing presidents, ministers, and other officials always in black cars with a ton of security, the clip showing Harris exercising among regular people, without any fuss, is quite a refreshing view. She is simply lost in her own world, dedicatedly running on the stairs, keeping her body and mind healthy to serve her country better.

The excited group shared their experience on Instagram.

The Lincoln Memorial currently has a display made of broken glass in order of America’s first female vice president. It features her face.

The glass ceiling metaphor is used to describe the invisible but very real barrier for women and other minorities from succeeding in life, especially in politics or corporate. Harris has broken multiple glass ceilings as she is the female, first Black, first South Asian, person to become the vice president of one of the strongest countries in the world.