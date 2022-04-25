WATCH: Kangaroo Casually Walks into Australian Bar and No One Bats an Eye

Kangaroos are common in Australia; in fact, they might be a little too common, as proven by this viral video. Posted on Instagram by the page Australian.animals, it shows a kangaroo casually walking into a bar. This, however, is not the most surprising thing about the video. What’s really surprising is the way people reacted to it. Kangaroos are native to Australia. In the video, it seems like people are accustomed to their presence. However, netizens from across the globe are not used to this and had interesting comments about the “unexpected visitor”.

Since being uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 85K likes. “We love that everyone there just looked at him and was like “hm nice” and then kept waiting in line,” wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “Doesn’t look ‘unexpected’. Everyone just moved and went about their business. It didn’t cause a fuss either. Looks like a frequent customer.”

Earlier this month, in an unexpected incident, kangaroos were seen roaming the streets of West Bengal in viral videos. This left social media users confused and concerned. News agency ANI shared several photos of emaciated kangaroos wandering the streets of West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri. While social media users were stunned to see these marsupials so divorced from their natural habitat, which occurs mostly in Australia, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan took to Twitter and claimed that the animals were being smuggled. “They are not present in any zoo in this area. They are part of smuggling. Later seized. In zoo now for safe custody. Last month also two were arrested with a kangaroo,” Kaswan tweeted after a Twitter user tagged him on a photo of a kangaroo, wondering if they might have escaped from a local zoo. ANI later reported that two kangaroos were rescued by forest officials from Gajoldoba in Jalpaiguri.

The kangaroos were seriously injured and were sent to Bengal Safari Park for further treatment. A team was also formed to probe the matter. S Dutta, RO, Belakoba Forest Range, was quoted in a tweet by the news agency: “We have initiated further investigation for ascertaining the whereabouts of these Kangaroos, by whom and how they were brought into the forest along with finding the cause behind bringing them.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.