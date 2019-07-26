Watch: Kangaroo Hops Through Streets, Jumps Red Light in Australia

Local residents in an Australian city were treated to the unusual sight of a kangaroo breezing through streets and jumping lights earlier this week.

The three-year-old eastern grey kangaroo seemed to be in a huff as it was filmed hopping on the streets of Wagga Wagga and jumping a red light on Monday morning.

The animal was rushed to a veterinary hospital after being found at the car park of Wagga Marketplace, where it had been hiding among some broken shopping trolleys.

"Witnesses said it was hopping along then took a turn into the carpark," The Flinders News quoted senior veterinarian Mark Sayer as saying.

"We were notified by council rangers and we went down to help,” Sayer said.

The vet said that the kangaroo must have thought the car park to be safe after its encounters with people and traffic on the city’s streets.

The 26kg kangaroo had to be sedated before it was shifted to the hospital.

After checkups, the kangaroo was released at a safe site as it had only injured its nails due to the hopping on roads, Dr Sayer said.

"It was a tricky situation as wild kangaroos are nervous and not used to human contact, but the security did a good job before we arrived," the doctor said.

Dr Sayer said the Kangaroo may have gotten separated from its pack and headed to the town in panic.

"People talk about kangaroos coming into town more frequently, but I've only had the occasional sighting. If they end up in the CBD, we can assume they were frightened or disoriented," he said.

In 2018, kangaroos were reported to be scourging for food in homes, playing fields and roadsides in Australia’s capital city Canberra.

"Canberra is experiencing a perfect storm of hardship for its kangaroos. New records have been set in Canberra for very cold, frosty nights this winter. This, coupled with very dry conditions with very little rain at all in June and July, means there is very little food for kangaroos, " Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Parks and Conservation Service Director Daniel Iglesias had been quoted as saying by CNN.