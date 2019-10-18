Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

WATCH: Kangaroo Rescued from Australian Lake by Water Police Jumps Right Back in

Locals from Canberra woke up to a funny sight when they spotted a young kangaroo paddling around Lake Burley Griffin in Australia.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 18, 2019, 2:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
WATCH: Kangaroo Rescued from Australian Lake by Water Police Jumps Right Back in
Screenshot from video uploaded by @JoshButler / Twitter.

Kangaroos are known for having large feet, a long muscular tail and a pouch to carry joeys.

However, what they are definitely not known for, is their ability to swim. Locals from Canberra woke up to a funny sight, when they spotted a young kangaroo paddling around Lake Burley Griffin.

Following public calls, the ACT water police attempted a rescue and video of the incident shows two police on a jet ski towing the small marsupial back to shore, reported 10 daily.

In the video, two men can be seen standing ready, armed with ropes as they plan to catch the animal as soon as it is brought in.

However, it seemed that the marsupial had other plans as it jumped to its feet and bound straight back into the water to swim again after it was dumped on the pavement at the water's edge.

The police officers could be seen driving the Jet Ski back to get the now-paddling kangaroo, as the short clip reached its conclusion.

The video, which was originally posted on Reddit saw users posting a slew of comments, with one even writing, "It's the Water Rats - Skippy crossover we've all been waiting for."

Speaking to 10 daily, a police spokesperson said that in the end, officers managed to rescue the marsupial from the lake and hand it over to park workers who relocated it to a bushland region.

Turns out, this is not the first time that an adventurous kangaroo ended up in a spot of trouble.

10 daily reported that in June last year, a local football game was interrupted by a bounding kangaroo, while in a separate report in The Canberra Times, ACT Parks and Conservation spokesperson told the daily that because of Lake Burley Griffin's size, it is one of the most common lakes for an animal to end up in.

The spokesperson further added that Kangaroos found in the lakes reach there usually after being scared by an off-leash dog.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram