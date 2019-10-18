WATCH: Kangaroo Rescued from Australian Lake by Water Police Jumps Right Back in

Kangaroos are known for having large feet, a long muscular tail and a pouch to carry joeys.

However, what they are definitely not known for, is their ability to swim. Locals from Canberra woke up to a funny sight, when they spotted a young kangaroo paddling around Lake Burley Griffin.

Following public calls, the ACT water police attempted a rescue and video of the incident shows two police on a jet ski towing the small marsupial back to shore, reported 10 daily.

In the video, two men can be seen standing ready, armed with ropes as they plan to catch the animal as soon as it is brought in.

However, it seemed that the marsupial had other plans as it jumped to its feet and bound straight back into the water to swim again after it was dumped on the pavement at the water's edge.

it's been 24 hours and I can't stop watching on loop this Canberra kangaroo get rescued from Lake Burley Griffin then jump right back in the water https://t.co/C7xqLCCsck pic.twitter.com/iHk59hMkjO — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) October 18, 2019

The police officers could be seen driving the Jet Ski back to get the now-paddling kangaroo, as the short clip reached its conclusion.

The video, which was originally posted on Reddit saw users posting a slew of comments, with one even writing, "It's the Water Rats - Skippy crossover we've all been waiting for."

Speaking to 10 daily, a police spokesperson said that in the end, officers managed to rescue the marsupial from the lake and hand it over to park workers who relocated it to a bushland region.

Turns out, this is not the first time that an adventurous kangaroo ended up in a spot of trouble.

10 daily reported that in June last year, a local football game was interrupted by a bounding kangaroo, while in a separate report in The Canberra Times, ACT Parks and Conservation spokesperson told the daily that because of Lake Burley Griffin's size, it is one of the most common lakes for an animal to end up in.

The spokesperson further added that Kangaroos found in the lakes reach there usually after being scared by an off-leash dog.

