WATCH: Kanpur Golgappa Vendor’s English Speaking Skills Leave Netizens Impressed

Social media is flooded with street food videos. So, on the face of it, this clip of a golgappa vendor from Kanpur may look like any other viral video. But there’s a catch. The video has not gone viral because of the food or how clean the cooking process is but because of the English speaking skills of the golgappa vendor. The video shared by food blogger Gaurav Wasan on his Instagram page shows the vendor, identified as Rahul, explaining the preparation process in English.

The video starts with Rahul introducing himself to the camera before showing the items served by him. “We are using home-made masalas,” Rahul said in English explaining how he prepares the items which include ‘dahi dhaniya aloo’, ‘dahi meethe pataashe’ besides the usual ‘pani puri’.

According to the information available in the video, the shop’s full name is Murli Patashe Vaala and it is located in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

The vendor’s English speaking skills left the netizens impressed as the video garnered over 3 lakh views along with more than 30,000 likes on Instagram. The comment section of the video was flooded with many appreciative reactions to the vendor’s ability to converse in English. Lauding his English speaking skills, one of the users said that the vendor speaks better English than many graduates.

Meanwhile, a user also appreciated the vendor for ensuring cleanliness at his stall and wrote, “I have a different level of respect for those street food vendors who wear hygienic gloves and hair masks." Foodies were attracted to the tasty-looking dishes at his stall and expressed their eagerness to try them.

