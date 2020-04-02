BUZZ

WATCH: Karan Johar's Kids Turn into His Biggest Fashion Critics During Walk-in Closet Tour

Screenshot from video uploaded by Karan Johar on Instagram.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, on Wednesday, took to Instagram, where he shared an adorable video of him and his children touring his walk-in closet.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 2, 2020, 8:34 AM IST
Filmmaker Karan Johar's children Yash and Roohi don't like their 'dadda's' style and want him to dress in "simple clothes".

Johar, on Wednesday, took to Instagram, where he shared a video of him and his children touring his walk-in closet.

In the video, Karan is heard saying: "Wow, Roohi, Yash we are in dadda's closet. Roohi do you like dadda's clothes?"

A playful Roohi says: "No."

Karan then asks Yash: "Yash, what should dadda wear then?"

Pat comes the reply from Yash saying: "Simple clothes".

Karan captioned the video: "In the closet for now!!! And they have an opinion!!! #lockdownwithejohars."

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to the comment section, where he wrote: "I agree with Yash. Give us a simple look."

Sanjay Kapoor said: "Haha. Simple clothes."

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Nanda replied: "Haha. This is the best."

