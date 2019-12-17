Watch: Karnataka Farmer Becomes the 'Desi Bieber' after His 'Baby' Rendition Goes Viral

The nation had been subsumed by the 'Bieber fever' way back, and the 2017 concert in Mumbai bore testimony to that with people willing to shell out the money to get tickets for his concert.

So, the fact that Bieber is extremely popular among the Indians was not new.

Especially, after his song ‘Baby’ was released in 2009, it saw the Bieber frenzy gain momentum. But little did we know that Bieber’s ‘Baby’ song will find its way in the voice of a farmer from Chitradurga district in Karnataka too.

“Bieber fever” seems to get rekindled with a recent video of the farmer named Pradeep HR, singing and aping Bieber’s style to a T.

The 3-minute-10-second long video shared on YouTube shows a farmer working on the field when he is interrupted by the man filming him.

After a brief conversation with him in Kannada, the farmer, upon the man’s insistence, takes out his mobile phone and plays Bieber’s 2009 chartbuster ‘Baby’ and sings.

What is remarkable is that the farmer’s rendition of the song was as good as the original version. It won’t be wrong to say that he almost ‘nailed’ the perfect accent and dance moves.

This video doing the rounds on social media platforms went viral gaining 67,000 views. Netizens have been awed by the farmer’s ability to sing.

