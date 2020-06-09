Watch: Karnataka Medical Students Treat Injured Monkey Who Came to Hospital for Help

It is in the most trying times that the best of humanity comes out. A latest video showcasing how an injured monkey, who is waiting at the stairs of a hospital in Karnataka, ends up getting treated by the staff there with utmost compassion.

The video that has been shared by a Facebook page named Lets go Dandeli on June 5. It shows an injured monkey waiting patiently at the staircase of Patil Hospital in Dandeli. Even though it is true that the medical staff is overworked in these times due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, they did not ignore the poor animal but rather chose to treat it.

In the second half of the clip, one can see a man applying ointment to the monkey’s back, as he is seated on a wash basin. He also tries to put his hand on the injury which seems as if it is trying to tell the person where the injury is.

The heart-warming video, which has certainly restored people’s faith in kindness, has been viewed more than 10 thousand times on Facebook and has been shared by around 200 people.

The comments section of the post is filled with love, admiration and respect for the medical staff who are seen helping the poor injured animal. A user said, “Really A Big Salute To The person who treated this Monkey.. God Bless Him”, another wrote, “God bless those people who helped this poor animal.”

This morning, the clip was also shared by Indian Forest Official Sandeep Tripathi. The official appreciated the efforts made by the staff. Captioning the video, which has till now got over four thousand views, he said, “#CareForWildlife Amazing...an injured monkey turns up at Patil Hospital, Dandeli for medical care!!! Praise worthy Compassion by staff”