WATCH: Kashmiri Artist Playing 'Pasoori' on the Rabab Enchants the Internet

Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill have touched the souls of every music lover with their Coke Studio song Pasoori. While the trending song has set the internet ablaze, people simply can’t get enough of the mesmerising voice and quirky tunes in Pasoori. Social media is jam-packed with videos wherein people can be seen performing to the song. Now, a video of a Kashmiri artist has come forth who has enthralled the netizen with yet another instrumental version of Pasoori.

Winning millions of hearts, Sufiyan Malik has posted a video on his official Instagram account wherein he can be seen playing Pasoori beautifully on Rabab.

Keeping the craze alive, the Kashmiri artist has touched everyone’s heart with his enchanting tunes. Dropping the video on his social media three days ago, Sufiyan wrote in the caption, “Played the all-time favourite “Pasoori” on Rabab. Full of vibes,” and ended it with a red heart emoticon. Sufiyan also tagged the original singers of the song—Ali Sethi and Shae Gill along with the official Instagram page of the Coke Studio.

In the video of his Rabab cover of Pasoori, Sufiyan can be seen thoroughly enjoying the process of bringing the tranquilising tunes to life through the traditional musical instrument.

Garnering more than 200 thousand views and over 12 thousand likes, the video has gone viral on the internet. Moreover, there is a fair possibility that it will brighten up your morning. Many fans and followers of Sufiyan couldn’t stop singing praises for him. One user wrote, “Masha’Allah thank you for this.” Another wrote, “This is so beautiful.” Apart from them, several celebrities have also poured their love on the video. Music artist Vanit Bakshi took to the comments section and dropped a handful of red heart emoticons. Former contestant of reality show Survivor, Davie Rickenbacker dropped a handful of fire emoticons.

