Watch: Kashmiri Man Sings to a Bird Sitting on a Car, Wins Hearts on Internet

A Kashmiri singer shared a video of him singing in melodious voice to a bird sitting on a car, which is winning hearts all over the Internet. In the clip shared on Instagram by the user @swastikmastaan, he, adorned in pheran, is seen singing Mayi Chani, a Kashmiri song, to the bird. What makes the video more heart-warming is that the bird joins in, visibly joyfully.

Mayi Chani is one of the oldest songs of Kashmir, which loosely translates to, “My soul was yearning for your love, I yield my soul to you my beloved mother, Thy the mortal was restless wandering.” Explaining the lyrics of the song, Swastik wrote about his happiness of being accompanied by the cute little bird as he sings. The emotional video clip opens with the bird resting on a jeep’s bonnet and the man is facing him. Moments later, he starts singing and bird joins too and begins crooning.

Check out the video here:

The one-minute clip posted on December 10 has garnered more than 2,000 views and also attracted attention of Kashmiri singer Ali Saffudin, who has also sung a rendition of this beautiful song. The melodious singing affair along with picturesque view is fascinating and people cannot stop commenting and showering their love.

In the comment section, Instagram users are leaving emotional messages. “This made me all emotional and teary-eyed for some reason,” shared a user. “Beautiful. My mom sends blessings and love,” wrote another one.

This video is being shared immensely on Facebook too, where it is being posted by multiple Kashmiri artists and singers for the pure joy it brings. “Your voice is amazing, brother. Keep shining,” wrote another Instagram user.

Swastik hails from Kashmir and has more than 1000 followers on Instagram and is an aspiring musician. More pictures on his Instagram show him playing instruments like Rabab, keyboards and guitar, singing his heart out.

Watch another of his video playing another Kashmiri melody Rah Bhakshtam on Rabab:

Rabab is a string instruments with its roots originating in Afghanistan.It have been adapted by Kashmiri musicians over the last centuries and is now an essential part of Kashmir folk music. Over the years, youngsters have been struggling to keep Rabab alive in Kashmir folk music. Last year, Game of Thrones featured Kashmiri artist Sufiyan Malik’s short musical The Cure in their official fan anthem #ForTheThrone. Since then, the instrument has gained more popularity.