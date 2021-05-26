WATCH: Kate Middleton and Prince William Make Chapatis While Assisting Scotland Sikh Charity

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton on Tuesday, entered a community kitchen to cook up a storm. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were seen cooking chapatis and serving hot curry as they visited Scotland-based Sikh family support charity, Sikh Sanjog. Through their participation, the English Royal couple was extending their support to the charity organisation in preparing hot curry meals for disadvantaged communities in Edinburgh.

Prince William and Kate, who are on a Royal Visit to Scotland, met with the Sikh Sanjog group and were seen guided by women from the organisation to roll out chapatis and ladle out curry at the kitchen in the Palace of Holyroodhouse, which happens to be the Queen’s royal residence in Edinburgh.

In a video posted on YouTube, the couple can be seen learning how to roll out perfectly round chapatis. Kate is also seen laughing as her husband attempts to use a rolling pin to flatten the round dough. Garnishing the hot curry with fresh coriander leaves, Kate expresses how she loves curry and likes to eat it from time to time at home. While Prince William agreed how his wife loves spicy food.

The official Instagram handle of the Royal couple posted a video and a few pictures from their visit. The caption of the post mentioned the inspiring work of the Sikh Sanjog organisation. They mentioned how the charity organisation has been empowering women in working on their own life opportunities through acquiring skills, confidence and promoting social inclusion since 1989. It further mentioned that amidst the coronavirus lockdown, Sikh Sanjog set up a service to provide hot curry meals twice a week to disadvantaged people in the community. Besides learning how to cook some north Indian food, Prince William and Kate also joined one of the youth groups of Sikh Sanjog to prepare entries for a competition to design the cover of their new book.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

The video also showed how a group of Indian ladies sang Punjabi folk songs as the Duke and Duchess watched their performance.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here