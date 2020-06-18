Watch: Kayaker Trapped while Making a Dive in River Saved by Friend's 'Quick Thinking' Skills

What was planned to be a fun trip of five friends kayaking across a river went awfully wrong within minutes as one of the friends got stuck at the reception of a drop.

Quick thinking of the man’s friends managed to save him.

The recording of the entire incident has left netizens going gaga over the responsible friend and his quick thinking skills. Captured on the Rio el Salto in Mexico, we see at least four people make a clean sweep over fast gushing water into a calmer and wider region.

The kayaker, who came down first, had a camera attached to him which recorded the whole incident. When it is time for the fifth member to make a dive for the enormous force of water, his boat gets stuck in the rock and the man gets vertically trapped at the reception.

The guy with the camera immediately rows towards the man and gets on a rock; pulls his boat on top of the rock to park it safely while scaling the rocks to go back to the man and bring him out. After the man is let loose from the entrapment, he is gushed out in the open water. The friend can be heard asking if he is okay. To this, the man replies that he is.

The video was posted on YouTube by Kayak Session TV, which is a popular online platform that posts kayaking videos. The description of the video said that the incident could have resulted in a horrible outcome if the paddler had not managed to come out of the water. Check out the entire clip here:



