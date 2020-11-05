Watch: Kerala Artist Creates Portrait of Singer Maithli Thakur with 600 Rubik's Cubes

An artist from Kerala named Hariprasad CM created a portray of singer Maithli Thakur, who rose to fame from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs, with 600 Rubik’s cubes.

The artist has shared the incredible video on Instagram and wrote, "Maithili Thakur: 600 Rubik’s cubes! One of my most favourite musicians in India! Someone who doesn’t run behind name and fame... someone who creates pure music… someone who tries to showcase the culture of our country... someone who inspires tons of musicians!” In the video, Hariprasad can be seen creating the artwork.

As soon as the video has been shared, it has received tons of praises. Netizens are going gaga over the post as the video has left them awestruck. A user commented, “You always blow my mind with your art,” while another comment reads, "Wowwwwww I can’t believe my eyes! This is beautiful!!" Many of the followers has even requested the artist to make one for them too.

Maithli too shared the same video on her Instagram and thanked the artist for his amazing work. Her caption reads, "This is Insane Hariprasad Ji. Thank you so much."

Hariprasad has not done this first time. Earlier on Gandhi Jayanti, he had created a 3-D mosaic painting of Mahatma Gandhi. He shared an IGTV video on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen creating his unbelievable art. Sharing the picture he wrote, “First ever ‘3D Rubik’s Mosaic Portrait’ made in India.. Made as a tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, using the principles of isometric projection of an image onto planes in three dimensions.” He also wrote that it took him 12 hours to create the painting.

Maithli Thakur is famous for her songs, The teenager often sings and posts videos of her crooning with her younger brothers.