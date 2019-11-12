Watch: Kerala Band with 'Chenda Melam' Recreates AR Rahman's 90's Hit 'Mukkala Muqabla'

Full of beat and non-stop rhythm of Mukkala Muqabala song from the 1994 Tamil film Kadhalan continues to leave everyone tap their feet even today. The film was dubbed in Hindi as Humse Hai Muqabala and the song featured ace dancer Prabhudeva. The popular song was composed by AR Rahman and any version of the song is being well received by listeners simply because of its high-octane beat. The song has got its latest version now where a band in Kerala have come together to play it on Chenda Melam.

Chenda Melam are percussion musical instruments that are made from soft wood of jackfruit tree.

The apt beat and rhythm of Kerala band playing Mukkala Muqabala song grabbed attention of singer Shweta Mohan, who took to Twitter to share the video of the song being played by a Kerala brass band in collaboration with the traditional ‘Chenda Melam’ percussionists.

In the viral video, it is seen that the conductor of the band as well as participants are grooving to the song.

"Some songs are evergreen and will make you groove to it even if you’ve heard it a 1000 times… A really interesting version of #MuqqalaMuqabala with #Chenda melam and #Brass .. sure @arrahman sir would be happy to see it!!" Shweta Mohan captioned the video.

Watch the video and it will surely make you groove.

Some songs are evergreen and will make you groove to it even if you ve heard it a 1000 times ... A really interesting version of #MuqqalaMuqabala with #Chenda melam and #Brass .. sure @arrahman sir would be happy to see it !! #Chenda #kerala #nativeinstrument pic.twitter.com/AKv3lTDCnx — Shweta Mohan (@_ShwetaMohan_) November 9, 2019

Since being shared, the 2-minute-20-second video has been viewed almost 77 thousand times garnered over 5,400 likes.

People flooded the video with comments with some talking about the conductor of the band grooving to the music.

Never seen conductors enjoying the music this much pic.twitter.com/BtYbjmIHcl — Bala (@Bala53272159) November 10, 2019

Guy in blue shirt performance — Shankar (@Shankar51649838) November 9, 2019

Here's what others commented:

These Kerala people ... Just love them for this kind of activities... — biggbosstamilfan (@biggbosstamilf1) November 9, 2019

Fantastic — Subbu (@kksubbu2003) November 9, 2019

Beautiful loved it... — Hemkant Navdikar (@navdikarmusical) November 9, 2019

Superb this is — Thomas Vaidyan (@vaidyan2) November 9, 2019

Absolutely brilliant.. Enjoyed this version.. It is truly evergreen.. — manoj menon (@mmenon26) November 9, 2019

Wonderful attempt to bring back the classic, in a culturally brilliant way.. — Gowthama Rajavelu (@gowthy87) November 11, 2019

This is super Fab.. — Sudarshan Sridhar (@apanbola) November 9, 2019

Muqqala Muqabala V2.0 reloaded — meenaqshivirat@gmail.com (@meenaqshivirat) November 10, 2019

Wow... It's a treat for our ears... — Riha seyyad (@RihaSeyyad) November 11, 2019

Excellent concept. Really I appreciate there effort. — K.P Rajendran (@KrihnarajP) November 11, 2019

Mukkala Muqabala, the 90's hit song, will be remade for Remo D'Souza directed Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawana and Shraddha Kapoor. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020.

