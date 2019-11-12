Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Kerala Band with 'Chenda Melam' Recreates AR Rahman's 90's Hit 'Mukkala Muqabla'

People flooded the video with comments with some talking about the conductor of the band grooving to the music.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 12, 2019, 2:40 PM IST
Watch: Kerala Band with 'Chenda Melam' Recreates AR Rahman's 90's Hit 'Mukkala Muqabla'
Video grab. (Twitter)

Full of beat and non-stop rhythm of Mukkala Muqabala song from the 1994 Tamil film Kadhalan continues to leave everyone tap their feet even today. The film was dubbed in Hindi as Humse Hai Muqabala and the song featured ace dancer Prabhudeva. The popular song was composed by AR Rahman and any version of the song is being well received by listeners simply because of its high-octane beat. The song has got its latest version now where a band in Kerala have come together to play it on Chenda Melam.

Chenda Melam are percussion musical instruments that are made from soft wood of jackfruit tree.

The apt beat and rhythm of Kerala band playing Mukkala Muqabala song grabbed attention of singer Shweta Mohan, who took to Twitter to share the video of the song being played by a Kerala brass band in collaboration with the traditional ‘Chenda Melam’ percussionists.

In the viral video, it is seen that the conductor of the band as well as participants are grooving to the song.

"Some songs are evergreen and will make you groove to it even if you’ve heard it a 1000 times… A really interesting version of #MuqqalaMuqabala with #Chenda melam and #Brass .. sure @arrahman sir would be happy to see it!!" Shweta Mohan captioned the video.

Watch the video and it will surely make you groove.

Since being shared, the 2-minute-20-second video has been viewed almost 77 thousand times garnered over 5,400 likes.

People flooded the video with comments with some talking about the conductor of the band grooving to the music.

Here's what others commented:

Mukkala Muqabala, the 90's hit song, will be remade for Remo D'Souza directed Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawana and Shraddha Kapoor. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak.
