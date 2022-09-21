WATCH: Kerala Bride's Unique Photoshoot on Road Full of Potholes Goes Viral

Wedding photographers go the distance to capture the perfect frame to make the D-day pictures special for couples. While couples usually go for a dreamy background for their wedding shoot, a bride from Kerala has been going viral on social media for her unique choice of location. The bride, through her wedding shoot, ended up highlighting the problem of potholes during the monsoon season. In a now-viral video, the bride, dressed in a red silk bridal saree and gold jewellery, can be seen walking by the potholes on a street. The photographer gives her instructions while capturing the photos.

“Bride photoshoot in the middle of the road,” read the caption posted along with the video.

The video has racked up over 4.3 million views along with hundreds of reactions from social media users.

However, this is not the first time that someone has come up with a unique way to highlight the problem of potholes on Indian roads. Last month, a man, from Nagpur, dressed as Yamaraj, enacted a skit to raise awareness of the dangers of potholes.

In another similar instance, a social activist, Nityananda Volakadu from Karnataka’s Udipi offered prayer to the potholes on the Indrali Bridge in the city. He also performed Urulu Seve, a ritual that typically involves rolling on the ground around temples.

Last month, the Kerala High Court directed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to take immediate steps to rectify every road under its control. The HC asked to repair the roads either through the present concessionaries or through new contractors. This order came after, Amicus Curie was brought to the notice of the court that a person had died due to falling into a pothole on the National Highway.

According to data by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway, road accidents caused by potholes led to the deaths of 5,626 people between 2018 and 2020. For the years 2019 and 2020, the death cases were reported as 2,140 and 1,471 respectively.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here