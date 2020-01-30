Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Watch: Kerala Fishermen Release a Whale Shark Back into Water after it Gets Caught in Net

Whale sharks, the largest fish in the sea that can grow up to 40 feet or more in length, have recently been listed as 'endangered'.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 30, 2020, 1:37 PM IST
Watch: Kerala Fishermen Release a Whale Shark Back into Water after it Gets Caught in Net
shark whales have recently been declared an 'endangered' species.| Image credit: Twitter/ InSeason Fish/Reuters

A video of a group of fishermen from Kerala releasing a whale shark into water has grabbed eyeballs across the world.

Whale sharks, the largest fish in the sea that can grow up to 40 feet or more in length, have recently been listed as 'endangered' by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). So when the video of the whale who got caught in the fishing net in Kerala being released back into the water appeared, netizens were full of praise for the fishermen.

In the video, a group of men can be seen aboard a fishing vessel struggling to try and get the shark under control before releasing it. The huge shark can be seen striking the men multiple times with its mammoth tail. The men finally can be seen managing to lift the shark and drop it back into the sea.

The video, reportedly filmed in the Puthiyappa fishing harbour in Kozhikode, Kerala, was tweeted by InSeason Fish who received a lot of love from animal lovers and wildlife enthusiasts as well as conservationists from across the world for their kind act.

A Twitter user wrote, "So glad to see the effort made to help the creature live".

"Wonderful. Salutes to the fishermen," wrote another. A third user went on to write, "Fabulous! They are the true keepers of our planet!," while a fourth posted, "Well done, guys!!"

Here's how people reacted to the video:

However, there were a few who felt that the same compassion should have been meted out to the smaller fish. One person tweeted, "Nice. Are smaller fishes's lives not respected this way coz they are small?," while another person posted, "Wish they had the same sensitivity for all fish, regardless of the size. Every fish feels the same pain."

Live TV

