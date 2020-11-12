Watch: Kerala Man Makes a 'Mark' on Guinness World Record With Largest Pen Ever

A video of the making of a giant pen was shared by the official Facebook handle of the Guinness World Records (GWR). This is the video of the biggest marker pen in the world. The pen has been made by an Indian man named Muhammed Dileef from Ponnani in the state of Kerala.

The video, which is 3-minutes in duration, shows bits from the process of marker-pen making. Muhammad wanted to break this record to inspire the new generation to read.

Sharing the video on their handle, GWR wrote, “Building the world’s biggest marker pen - India's Muhammed Dileef's got the write stuff.”

We can see in the video the giant parts used to make the pen. It also shows the end product and finally Dileef with four other people helping him to write from the giant pen. With the huge marker, Dileef wrote INDIA on the white board.

As per GWR, the dimensions of this pen are 2.745m X 0.315m. This record was achieved by Dileef on September 5, 2020 but the video of the same has been shared recently by GWR on Facebook.

The post has been liked by 7,400 likes and many are commenting on the video of the world record.

A comment on the video read, “Finally a good Indian record. not some unnecessary nonsense.” One person even asked for the price of the pen. His comment said, “I would like this marker pen. For my business purpose and other purposes. How much do you expect?”

Some people also jokingly asked if this pen is meant for Hulk. “In case Hulk needs to sign any document,” said a comment. Many people also commented, “Proud to be an Indian,” as the Indian record holder wrote the word ‘India’ after creating the pen.

However, many people were also skeptical about the use of the pen. Some said that it is a good thing to enhance creativity but not really has any useful purpose.