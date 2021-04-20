Watch: Kerala Medicos Dancing to Beats of Boney M's 'Rasputin' Have Left Internet Enthralled

Ever since the unspeakable human tragedy started unfolding on a daily basis due to the pandemic, life hasn’t been the same for anyone. Frontline workers and other paramedical staff across the world have been putting up a brave battle against the lethal virus. They have been working tirelessly to save countless lives in a grim environment. But through darkness comes light and through pain comes triumph, which is symbolic of the human spirit.

In addition to protecting the community, doctors, nurses and millions of medical staff were seen putting a smile on our faces by coming up with stress busters of their own. Even amid all the unimaginable stress and enduring a rough year, some healthcare workers have found and shared smiles through dance and music.

A delightful video featuring two medical students has now been doing the rounds across social networking sites. The video shows the medicos from Kerala bringing joy by dancing enthusiastically to Boney M classic’s Rasputin. The video has already garnered popularity among netizens for its uplifting and groovy vibe. The MBBS students are from Kerala’s Thrissur Medical College.

Naveen K Razak and Janaki M Omkumarare the dancers in the clip who can be seen busting some cool moves to the popular song. Naveen is in the 4th year while Janaki is in the 3rd year. The duo is shaking a leg with incredible energy and their footwork is impeccable. The clip shared by Naveen K Razak on Instagram features the duo dancing in their scrubs.

Not only are they making the world around them happy with their performance, they are also making people feel like dancing along. Since being shared online, the clip has been widely circulated by several users on many social media platforms. Netizens have expressed their reactions and have been extremely impressed by the duo’s dance moves.

Speaking to NewIndianeExpress , Razak said that when they came across choreographer Vanesa Seco’s Instagram video, in which she danced with a group of people to the Rasputin track, they started practicing too. Soon after class hours, they rehearsed for 20 minutes and went for it. “We are planning to do another fun reel soon and would like to dance with the other team members. We hope the next video won’t fall short of expectations,” said Janaki to the portal.

