Watch: Kerala News Presenter Realised She Won an Award On-Air, Her Expression is Priceless

In a moment of ecstacy, a Kerala news presenter failed to hide her happiness when she read out her own name while announcing the recipient of the 2018 Kerala state award for best news presenter.

Sreeja Shyam, a chief sub-editor of Mathrubhumi News, was on-air on Wednesday morning when the news of the Kerala state media awards flashed on the teleprompter during a live broadcast. Having being startled to see her own name, she paused for a moment and went on to read out the news in a quite joyous tone.

The video of the same was posted on social media by Habeeb Anju and it went viral.

Towards the end of the video, Sreeja is seen sporting a smile, clearly having a hard time hiding her glee.

According to reports, she said that she was quite happy at seeing her own name, hence she couldn't help but started almost laughing at the end of the news presentation.

Netizens thronged to the comments' section to congratulate the presenter.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.