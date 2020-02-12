Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Watch: Kerala News Presenter Realised She Won an Award On-Air, Her Expression is Priceless

Towards the end of the video, Sreeja is seen sporting a smile, clearly it was difficult for her to hide her excitement through the gestures however.

News18.com

Updated:February 12, 2020, 7:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Watch: Kerala News Presenter Realised She Won an Award On-Air, Her Expression is Priceless
Sreeja Shyam. (Image credit: Facebook)

In a moment of ecstacy, a Kerala news presenter failed to hide her happiness when she read out her own name while announcing the recipient of the 2018 Kerala state award for best news presenter.

Sreeja Shyam, a chief sub-editor of Mathrubhumi News, was on-air on Wednesday morning when the news of the Kerala state media awards flashed on the teleprompter during a live broadcast. Having being startled to see her own name, she paused for a moment and went on to read out the news in a quite joyous tone.

The video of the same was posted on social media by Habeeb Anju and it went viral.

Towards the end of the video, Sreeja is seen sporting a smile, clearly having a hard time hiding her glee.

According to reports, she said that she was quite happy at seeing her own name, hence she couldn't help but started almost laughing at the end of the news presentation.

Netizens thronged to the comments' section to congratulate the presenter.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram