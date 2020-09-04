Watch: Kerala Psychiatrist Jives In Prabhu Deva-style to Pep up COVID-19 Patients’ Mood

Paramedics have been putting up a brave battle against the deadly coronavirus across the globe. The frontline warriors – doctors and nurses – are going the extra mile to ensure the safety of the community by making several sacrifices.

Amid such stressful and grim times, these 'white army' heroes are doing everything to comfort their patients and safeguard their mental and physical well-being. In one such incident, a doctor from Kerala clad in the PPE kit was seen breaking in an impromptu dance to bring smiles on his patients' faces.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, a junior consultant psychiatrist named Dr. Sreejith Krishnan was seen performing a dance before three of his patients who tested positive for COVID-19 last week at a rehab center in Keezhur.

Five of his patients were getting treated at the COVID First-Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) at the College of Agriculture in Padannakkad. The rest ten of the 15 persons with intellectual disabilities were admitted at the CFLTC at Kannur University’s campus at Palathadam in Nileshwar.

It was around 7.30 pm on August 29, Dr. Krishnan was making his regular visit to the CFLTC in Padannakkad. “Most of my patients have schizophrenia and mood swings. They are normal because of the medication,” said Dr. Krishnan.

In the video, he is grooving to the foot-tapping song Guleba from the Prabhu Deva-Hansika starrer Gulaebaghavali. Speaking about the reason for shaking a leg, the 37-year old said, “I just wanted to make them comfortable and happy.”

Watch this psychiatrist clad in a PPE kit dancing to the tune of 'Guleba' to cheer up mentally ill patients in Kerala's Kasargod. @PDdancing @xpresskerala @anirudhofficial pic.twitter.com/YVchXAkJcr — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) September 2, 2020

People are lauding the doctor for his thoughtful gesture and act of kindness in these testing times.

Earlier, a video of doctors and nurses dancing to Vaathi Coming from Vijay-starrer Master went viral online. In another instance, staff in the hospital played a cheerful track to beat their blues. They were seen dancing to Pharell Williams’ popular song Happy and the video was truly heart-warming.

Another similar incident was also uplifting and heart-winning. A doctor from Iraq sang for a woman in the COVID ward to cheer her up and a Mumbai doctor in a PPE kit danced to the song Garmi.