WATCH: Kerala Siblings are Spreading the 'Pasoori' Magic in God's Own Country

Saying that Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s Pasoori has set the internet on fire, will be an underrated statement. Currently, it has become a hit song across the globe. Now, a new rendition of the song from Kerala has come forth. Spreading the magic of Pasoori in God’s own country, a sibling trio has unveiled their mesmerising rendition of the song. Leaving netizens speechless, YouTubers Dana Razik, Muhammed Razik, and Thooba Razik have dropped their own soulful version of the song, and the video is going crazy viral. Honestly, the soothing vocals of the siblings will touch your soul. But it is not just their voice that will keep you captivated till the end.

The cinematography of video recorded impeccably will keep you enthralled till the end. Singer Dana posted the video on her YouTube channel, with the caption “Pasoori (Cover Version) – Dana Razik ft. Durra Razik and Thooba Razik”. The video was shot in an art gallery called Kagrart in Kozhikode and was posted on June 29.

The now-viral video has left the audience awestruck. People are surprised to witness siblings crooning the song so phenomenally. One user wrote, “What a miraculous voice of the trios of Kerala. Siblings you guys rock. Mashallah. I am addicted to this now. I guess from 5 pm I listened to you more than 10 times. Trying to get the MP3 download but didn't find it. You guys have nailed it.” Another wrote, “You all are blessed with the best vocals and have the potential to make us fall in love with your talent.”

Some even claimed that this rendition is even better than the original, as one user, “By hearing this several times, I think that this is much better than the original version.”

For those who don’t know, Dana, who belongs to Kerala’s Thalassery, is very well known for her melodious voice and has won several awards at the Kerala State Kalolsavam over the last 5 years.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.