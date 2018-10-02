English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Watch: Kerala Vlogger Has the Best Response to Trolls Who 'Fat-Shamed' His Wife
Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder.
Travel vlogger Sujith Bhakthan is a favourite on Malayali social media for his travel and food videos. But this time, the vlogger has put out a video which has nothing to do with travel and yet is going viral on the internet. He has put out a video against fat-shaming on the internet.
In the video featuring Bhakthan and his wife, the vlogger is seen coming to his wife's defence and asking the world to stop with the harsh and unnecessary shaming of his wife's weight.
Stating that beauty lay inside a human, Bhakthan said that some people targeted his wife for being fat and that it was completely unfair. He added that his wife has a good heart and a great mind.
"Beauty lies inside. It's not only people with less weight who are beautiful. Everyone is beautiful in their own way, " Bhakthan said, adding playfully that he 'liked' fat.
He also noted that he himself was on the heavy side and yet it was only his wife who was targeted and body-shamed by trolls. He urged people on social media to cut out the toxic body shaming and to find the inner beauty of people.
The video, posted on his Facebook page, Pathanamthitta Live on September 29 and already has over 695,000 views and over 11,000 shares.
The video has garnered several positive comments with several people complementing Bhakthan's wife. Some said that it was important to talk about these issues and hailed the Bhakthan for talking about such a sensitive topic.
