WATCH: Kerala Wedding Turns Violent After Groom's Friends Were Denied Papad

A wedding ceremony in Kerala turned ugly after a fight broke out over serving of a snack, leaving three injured, reported Onmanorama. The incident was reported from the Alappuzha district where, at a wedding function, the guests got into a brawl. The fight kickstarted when the friends of the groom asked for more Papad. Following the clash, the police booked 15 of the guests at the function.

The servers at the function did not pay heed to the request of the groom’s friends. This started an argument between them and the servants. More people joined in on the argument and moments later, the guests broke into two groups and things escalated into a scuffle. The fight got to a point where not only fists but chairs and tables were also thrown at each other.

A video of the fight surfaced on social media. The clip was shared on Twitter by a user who wrote, “In the great 100 percent literate state of Kerala, a fist fight broke out at a wedding after friends of the bridegroom demanded papad during the feast.” Take a look at the video here:

In the great 100% literate state of Kerala, a fist fight broke out at a wedding after friends of the bridegroom demanded papad during the feast. This triggered a verbal spat and ended up in an ugly brawl. No wonder Mallus belo papad. 😆 pic.twitter.com/HgkEUYMwfy — Rakesh Krishnan Simha (@ByRakeshSimha) August 29, 2022

Since being shared, the video has garnered multiple reactions from netizens. One user wrote, “WWE for papad!”

WWE for papad ! By the way who won the brawl ! And biggest question where is da papad da ! https://t.co/7Ci34LAxSS — Guess who (@Rajvbhagat16) August 31, 2022

Another wrote, “Thappads (slaps) for pappads at Kerala wedding.”

Thappads for pappads at a Kerala wedding. https://t.co/xAw6KzEOqq — Zavier (@ZavierIndia) August 30, 2022

According to a report by Onmanorama, the owner of the auditorium where the wedding function was being organised, also got injured. Muraleedharan, who heard the commotion, rushed to the scene, and in the brawl, got hit on the head. He was admitted to a private hospital near Thattarambalam. Muraleedharan claimed that he suffered a loss of Rs 1.5 lakh as his belongings in the auditorium were damaged in the fight.

