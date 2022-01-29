WATCH: Kerala's Puttu Ice Cream is a Smash Hit Among Internet's Foodies

Social media has been pivotal in turning local food trends into a viral sensation. The latest food fad among netizens is Puttu ice cream. Puttu, which is a traditional breakfast dish in Kerala has received a modern twist. The dish is basically made of steamed cylinders of ground rice layered with coconut shavings, sometimes with a sweet or savory filling on the inside. However, the latest food trend includes cylindrical ice cream in the steel container. Food bloggers in Kerala have been sharing videos of this new fusion dish on social media. Puttu is traditionally eaten with a tangy chickpea curry called Kadala curry. However, the latest food trend shows a sweet and frozen makeover. The Puttu ice cream comes in different flavours and even includes a garnishing of delectable dry fruits.

Social media has turned into a lucrative marketing opportunity for restaurants that are experimenting with this new trend and offering the dish to their customers. An Instagram post shared by Foodie Sha earlier this month shows a restaurant preparing this dish.

The dish is created with the help of the steel vessel also known as the Puttu maker. The interesting ice cream sundae is a combination of various flavours. The different flavoured ice cream is added inside the Puttu maker, and it is topped with a variety of sprinkles like crushed cornflakes, dried fruits, candied fruits, and chocolate chips among others. The delicious Puttu Ice Cream is presented on the table with its unique aesthetic making it a star among the several other dishes that vie for netizens’ attention.

One of the restaurants that has led the Puttu ice cream trend in Kerala is Palooda, a dessert club with 11 outlets in the state. Speaking to The Indian Express, Praveen V, Store Manager of the Palooda outlet in Ernakulam said, “We introduced the puttu ice cream after the Onam season last year. Our general manager brought the idea of the puttu ice cream and we experimented with it. The item went viral on social media and people are loving it. Apart from the ice cream, chicken golgappa is also in high demand.”

