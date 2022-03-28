WATCH: Kharkiv Man Hailed as Hero for Saving Eight Kangaroos from Burning Zoo

As the Russia-Ukraine war goes into the second month, the war-torn nation of Ukraine fights back with everything they’ve got. Not just the military, but the civilians have also joined the fight against Russia, showing valor and courage in these hard times. As people continue to help each other and the nation in every possible way, a story of a man who saved eight Kangaroos from a burning zoo in Ukraine has come to light.

Felman Ecopark zoo in Kharkiv was on fire due to an attack by the Russian armed forces and that led to the endangerment of these Kangaroos. Now, a clip showing a man saving eight Kangaroos and carrying them in the back of his van has been trending on social media. The video was shared online by the head of the Center of Civil Liberties (Ukraine), Oleksandra Matviichuk. The caption read – “Are you expecting good news? We have them. Eight kangaroos were evacuated from the Feldman eco-park in the Kharkiv region.” Due to constant bombing and shelling, the zoo had become an unsafe enclosure for these animals.

Are you expecting good news? We have them. Eight kangaroos were evacuated from the Feldman eco-park in Kharkiv region. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/mwErrzqglH— Oleksandra Matviichuk (@avalaina) March 26, 2022

The zoo expressed its gratitude for the man through the official Facebook page. They said the rescue continues at the zoo to save endangered animals. According to the Facebook post, the kangaroos were removed from the zoo premises two days back and they were already safe by the time the post came up on Facebook. The zoo also stated that the animals were endangered due to the constant shelling by the Russian army and added that they were very thankful to all the volunteers and staff who are risking their lives to save animals. They also expressed their thankfulness to “ordinary people, business structures and community orgnizations” that helped them financially to make the rescue operations a success. The zoo harbored more than 2000 animals and was a prime attraction in Kharkiv before Russia advanced with troops and weaponry to attack Ukraine and the city of Kharkiv.

