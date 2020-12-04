Watch: Kid Angry at Haircut is Now Lip syncing to Bollywood Numbers, Thanks to Hilarious Mashup Video

Remember the kid who said ‘arrey yaar’ every time the barber would cut his hair? The video of the boy named Anushrut getting a haircut was shared by his father and went instantly viral because it was so relatable.

Now, a memer has created a mash-up of the little boy’s video with Bollywood numbers and the result is hilarious.

Memes on Anushrut have been shared on the popular Instagram page of video editor Jay R (handle name jayroy_11).

In the first video, Jay has spoofed the little kid getting a haircut with 'Bakhuda Tumhi Ho', a song by Atif Aslam from Shahid Kapoor’s Kismat Konnection.

Followers of the page are finding this mix of the romantic song with the cute expressions of the child funny.

While one user appreciated the skills of Jay and said that the video was ‘mind-blowing,’ another commenter said, “Are sir kya rote bacche ko singer bana diya (You have made a singer out of a crying child).

In the comments section, Jay also acknowledged that the idea for this video was given to him by Rahul Agrahari. Compliments like ‘great work,’ ‘amazing’ and ‘unbelievable’ on Jay’s spoof.

The memer did not stop at this one video and created a ‘child Himesh’ out of Anushrut.

Posting another video where the kid can be seen syncing his lips to Himesh Reshammiya song Tujhe Bhul Jana Jana Mumkin Nahi.

Watch this video here to see why people are calling it ‘lit.’

A fan told Jay that he is popular on the former’s family group because of these videos. Another fan said that Jay's videos make him laugh every time. Rahul Agrahari has also spoofed Anushrut’s video with the song Ek Raat of singer Vilen and one can say that he has done it brilliantly.

Many of the users posted laughter emojis in the comments section to appreciate the video created by Rahul.