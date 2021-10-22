WATCH: Kid Crashes Dad's Live Interview, Leaves TV Host in Splits with His Antics

With the start of live video interviews on television since the pandemic last year, there have been several instances of goof ups and funny incidents caught on live camera. There have been also instances when family members of the person on camera were the reason behind major embarrassments. A video has recently gone viral where a bored kid took up the responsibility to embarrass his father. Jacob Funk Kirkegaard, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund, was live on Bloomberg TV talking about the resignation of the president of Bundesbank, Jens Weidmann. As the interview continued, Kirkegaard’s son decided to add some spice to the discussion.

In the viral video, Kirkegaard’s son appears out of nowhere behind him and starts dancing, jumping, and making faces at the camera. While Kirkegaard tried his best and continued to speak without reacting to his son’s antics, the TV host could not stop himself from interrupting Kirkegaard and ask, “Does your son work for the Greek government? To this, Kirkegaard laughs and replies saying it is very difficult to suppress children.

This is just one of many incidents of embarrassments caught on live TV, Earlier in March this year, a South African political leader was left red-faced after a naked woman walked into his Zoom call during a Parliamentary meeting.

Xolile Ndevu, who is a member of the National House of Traditional Leaders, was in the middle of a Zoom call meeting on March 30 which was being attended by 23 other leaders. The meeting was meant to discuss the COVID-10 deaths in South Africa. The session, however, had to come to an untimely halt when Ndevu’s wife accidentally walked into the meeting naked.

Ndevu was in the midst of explaining the work done by the Eastern Cape in fighting coronavirus when the naked woman appeared in the Zoom call video. An embarrassed Ndevu profusely apologised after the unfortunate apparition and the Zoom meeting had to be halted following the faux pas.

The appearance of the woman caused others to laugh during the meeting. Following the incident, Faith Muthambi, the committee chairperson interjected and halted the meeting.

