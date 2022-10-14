WATCH: Kid 'Proposes' to Bride on Her Wedding Day, Here's the Groom's Reaction

From arranging pre-marriage ceremonies to catering, there are innumerable things that can go wrong. Meanwhile, looking after relatives and monitoring that each ceremony works out smoothly is not an easy task. Amid all this, there’s a high possibility of chaos. Now, an Indian wedding has created a buzz on social media for yet another hilarious reason, but it is not something that is witnessed commonly.

In the viral video, the bride gets ‘proposed’ to by a kid in front of her groom. The clip shows the boy holding a rose in his hand and walking up to the stage where the groom and the bride are seated surrounded by a sea of relatives. The boy who is wearing an all-black outfit kneels in front of the bride and bends his head while offering the rose to the bride. The latter is taken quite aback by the gesture and initially appears to be hesitant to accept the flower.

The bride who did not expect to be ‘proposed to’ by a kid at her own wedding, awkwardly smiles before accepting the rose. However, she continues to look away from his direction while taking the rose. In the meantime, the boy whose back is to the camera appears to be teasing the groom. But the conversation that takes place on the stage remains unknown as it is masked with the mellow beats of a Punjabi song. Watch the viral video here:

The clip that’s doing the rounds on social media along with garnering likes has also left social media users to break into laughter. If the video is anything to go by, the kid appears to be one of the couple’s relatives who jokingly ‘proposed’ to the bride to pull the legs of the groom. Throughout the clip, the song Mitti De Tibbe plays in the background, a Punjabi track created and composed by Ravinder Singh who is known by his stage name ‘Kaka’ in the Indian music industry. What occurs after the hilarious proposal remains unknown as the video off abruptly after it.

