WATCH: Kid Receives Instant Karma For Kicking a Cow

It costs nothing to be kind. So, when this kid chose to kick a cow, it was only befitting that he received instant karma for his deed. The clip posted on Twitter shows a kid sitting on a fence, looking over at cows. He scoots over to a cow nearby, which is minding its own business. Out of nowhere, the kid raises his legs and kicks the cow when it has its back to him. Almost as if out of instinct, the cow kicks him back with its hind legs. The kid falls back as the cows scatter around. Take a look here:

Social media users are of one mind that this indeed was instant karma. Some called it well-deserved. Others were reminded of Newton’s laws of motion. More specifically his third law or the law of action and reaction. The law states that when two bodies interact, they apply forces to one another that are equal in magnitude and opposite in direction. A Twitter user wrote, “Newton’s third law. Practicals for first-hand experience. Jokes apart, kids need to be explained to not trouble any creature.”

“Why unnecessarily kick an animal? He kicked the cow but in return he was very badly kicked back. That is Tit for Tat. Never think you are strong and don’t underestimate others. They are stronger than you. It’s a good lesson for all. Thanks,” read another comment.

A third user wrote, “Every action has its own opposite equal reaction, no one escapes from this rule.”

Meanwhile, another user was reminded of one of the famous lessons associated with Lord Krishna. He wrote, “Fal ki Chinta matt karo (Do not worry about the result)”.

Many shlokas written in the Srimad Bhagavad Gita talk about the concept of Karma stating that s a man must bear the fruits of both his good and bad deeds. The video indeed seems like a textbook example of this teaching.

