Watch: Kid Starts The Slowest In Lemon And Spoon Race, Ends Up Winning It

Videos that hold the opposite outcome of how they begin are common on social media. When it’s a race, we often see the last contestant take it all home by speeding in the last moments of the race. One such video of a kid balancing a lemon on a spoon and winning the race after starting the slowest has gone viral on Twitter.

Slow and steady wins the race. —Aesop pic.twitter.com/6yaixiJvER — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) November 9, 2022



The video captioned – “Slow and steady wins the race.” and posted on November 9 starts with a bunch of kids starting a lemon and spoon race. The aim is to reach the finish line first but without the lemon falling off at any point in the race. However, most of the children failed at it as they were more concentrated on reaching early rather than balancing the lemon on the spoon.

One child who starts the slowest among them reaches the finish line successfully with the lemon well-balanced on the spoon. The child won the race as he was the only one focused on balancing the lemon more than finishing the race early. The reason behind this is the smartness of the kid to be able to figure out that there is no point in hurrying as without the lemon there would be no chance of winning.

As soon as the boy reaches the finish line, everybody starts applauding him.

The video has more than 99 lakh views and over 1.37 thousand likes. People in the comments section used words, gifs and emojis to express their appreciation for the kid who wins the race.

A lot to learn this! — Cristian (@i_am_teknon) November 9, 2022

A user wrote – “A lot to learn from this!”, implying that the video was a huge lesson for him.

Tempo and rate is very important — Daniel Lee (@SZCSSL) November 9, 2022

Another user wrote – “Tempo and rate are very important.”

What did you think about the video? Do you agree with the notion – slow and steady wins the race?

