WATCH: Kid Teaches Pet Cat How to Sketch, Furry Friend's Reaction is Too Cute to Miss

The bond shared by kids with their pet animals is precious. And this video of a little girl’s cute interaction with her pet cat is a testament to this fact. The video posted on Twitter shows the girl teaching her pet cat how to colour and it’s too cute to miss. The clip shows the girl holding the cat’s paw in her hand while colouring a sketch. The oblivious but patient cat, on the other hand, plays along and stares intently at the drawing as the two of them colour it together. The kitty did exactly what its owner asked of it without a fuss. “Why, just why mommy? – cat along with a laughing emoticon,” read the caption posted with the video.

Watch the adorable video here:

The video, since being posted online on November 1 and has received over 9.9 million views and still counting. Discussing the patience of the cat in this video, one of the users wrote, “I think cats can be surprisingly patient with babies and toddlers because they understand what they are”. Another user wrote, “I am dead looking at the cat’s expression!!! That is the most socially developed cat I have ever seen in my LIFE & this clip is BEAUTIFUL!!!” A third user wrote, “That cat has the patience of a saint”.

“My gosh that’s a super-chilled cat,” read one of the comments. Some users also commented with several laughing emoticons.

This isn’t the first time a video of a pet and a toddler has gone viral on the internet. Previously, a video showing a young girl teaching a cat how to use a treadmill had gone viral on Twitter. In the video, a young girl is shown teaching her adorable pet cat how to walk on the treadmill. The cat inspects and then gets on the treadmill as the video progresses. And the little girl got all excited, giggled, and jumped for joy as soon as she did that.

The video garnered over 1.5 million views.

