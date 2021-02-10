News18 Logo

WATCH: Kid Went Flying after Dropping Lit Firecrackers in a Manhole in China
3-MIN READ

WATCH: Kid Went Flying after Dropping Lit Firecrackers in a Manhole in China

Video grab of kid sent flying after dropping firecracker in China's manhole. (Credit: Twitter)

Video grab of kid sent flying after dropping firecracker in China's manhole. (Credit: Twitter)

There have been several reports of incidents involving children dropping live firecrackers down the manhole, causing a fatal explosion, in China. The dangerous trend seems to have gained popularity as multiple videos of kids dropping firecrackers into the manholes, triggering explosions that flung the children flying in air have gone viral on the internet. These hazardous videos have prompted concerns from netizens.

South China Morning Post shared a video on Twitter in which a manhole burst open in Fuijan after three children dropped live firecrackers inside. The worrisome footage captured the exact moment the manhole exploded from the intense blast, sending one of the children flying in the air and knocked another to the ground.

The one-minute video was shared on February 9 with caption that reads, "Children across Chine are dropping firecrackers into manholes, causing explosions that send them flying."

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Children across China are dropping firecrackers into manholes, causing explosions that send them flying <a href="https://t.co/qaMTYkjvLP">pic.twitter.com/qaMTYkjvLP</a></p>&mdash; SCMP News (@SCMPNews) <a href="https://twitter.com/SCMPNews/status/1359035916350726146?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 9, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

This isn’t the first case of such kind, as multiple similar risky incidents have taken across the country. The whole clip shows a compilation of such disastrous incidents. The video clip reports another incident that took place in Anhui, China, where two manhole covers were sent 5 meters high with the explosion.

Another incident was caught on camera in Sichuan where 5 manhole covers exploded at the same time in January after a kid dropped live firecrackers in there.

The video has been viewed more than 40,000 times and has garnered concerning reactions from people. A user wrote that if this is one of the TikTok trends, then the app needs to be shut down.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">If this is tiktok related they need to shut that app down!! lol kids are going mental</p>&mdash; Mergie Merge! (@Mergie_Merge) <a href="https://twitter.com/Mergie_Merge/status/1359044301968261122?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 9, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

A user commented that the relevant authorities should imprison the kids to suit the circumstances of this dangerous act, while some users asked to teach the kids a lesson.

Some users tried to decode the reason behind such powerful explosions and explained that the methane gas in the manhole might have caught fire, hence, such a huge explosion.

One user pointed how the kids are playing while putting themselves and others at risk.

Multiple users called the kids 'stupid'.


