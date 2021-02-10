WATCH: Kid Went Flying after Dropping Lit Firecrackers in a Manhole in China

There have been several reports of incidents involving children dropping live firecrackers down the manhole, causing a fatal explosion, in China. The dangerous trend seems to have gained popularity as multiple videos of kids dropping firecrackers into the manholes, triggering explosions that flung the children flying in air have gone viral on the internet. These hazardous videos have prompted concerns from netizens.

South China Morning Post shared a video on Twitter in which a manhole burst open in Fuijan after three children dropped live firecrackers inside. The worrisome footage captured the exact moment the manhole exploded from the intense blast, sending one of the children flying in the air and knocked another to the ground.

The one-minute video was shared on February 9 with caption that reads, "Children across Chine are dropping firecrackers into manholes, causing explosions that send them flying."

This isn’t the first case of such kind, as multiple similar risky incidents have taken across the country. The whole clip shows a compilation of such disastrous incidents. The video clip reports another incident that took place in Anhui, China, where two manhole covers were sent 5 meters high with the explosion.

Another incident was caught on camera in Sichuan where 5 manhole covers exploded at the same time in January after a kid dropped live firecrackers in there.

The video has been viewed more than 40,000 times and has garnered concerning reactions from people. A user wrote that if this is one of the TikTok trends, then the app needs to be shut down.

Let me guess...is someone at TikTok trending fireworks_to_manhole_ challenge hashtag?— Yellow Yoshi (@kkchan0323) February 9, 2021

A user commented that the relevant authorities should imprison the kids to suit the circumstances of this dangerous act, while some users asked to teach the kids a lesson.

I’m sure the relevant authorities will imprison them or quote a law appropriate to suit the circumstances of these acts— Lily Jones Wong (@lwong6053) February 9, 2021

Teach them a lesson— yong (@yong30587269) February 10, 2021

Some users tried to decode the reason behind such powerful explosions and explained that the methane gas in the manhole might have caught fire, hence, such a huge explosion.

This is probably the methane gases in the manhole caught on by the fire cracker. This is an accident waiting to happen.— TwiddyBird (@TwiddyBird62) February 9, 2021

What may be the reason behind such huge explosion, from fire crackers. — Sanjaykumar27 (@Sanjaykumar273) February 10, 2021

To my knowledge，this reminds me that maybe the underground constructions is not well qualified. It is just a guess.— Raymond Gan (@RaymondGan14) February 9, 2021

One user pointed how the kids are playing while putting themselves and others at risk.

They are deriving pleasure risking their lives and others.— Jyotiraj Acharya (@JyotirajAcharya) February 10, 2021

