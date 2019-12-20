Watch: Kids in Red Dancing to Jingle Bells with a Desi 'Sinkari Twist'

With less than a week left for Christmas, it is obvious that everybody across the globe is prepping up for the festival. The festival can never be complete without the age old yet almost mandatory Christmas carol, “Jingle Bells”

A group from the southern part of India has come up with a Sinkari Melam twist of the carol.

Sinkari Melam is a classical performance of various musical instruments that are endemic Kerala. The performance of Sinkari Melam is an integral part of the festivals of the temples in the state.

The video which has been uploaded with caption, “JINGLE BELLS with a SINKARI TWIST by TOMS – MEDIVAZHIPADU” has already garnered more than 36,000 views.

In the two minute long video, users can see children dressed in red t-shirt and black trouser dancing to the drum beats and the carol, while a group of semi bare bodied men play a local drum in synchronization. A group of kids are singing the carol, they can be seen wearing multi-colour clothes with red in common, along with Christmas themed head gears.

The video on YouTube alone has been liked by more than 1,500 times. Viewers too have appreciated the video as almost all comments on the video are appreciative and positive.

A user named Ajith Ajith, commented on the video, “Jingle bells backed by sinkari Melam is simply an amazing concept. Awesome. And the kids move to the rhythm like daffodils dancing to the wind. Kudos to the whole team.”

Another user named Gokul TG wrote, “Christmas is a time of joy... With every family united and celebrating the love and unity among us... And we celebrate it not as individuals nor as a nation but as a human family. Hats off to the entire crew who gave their time and effort to make this video.. You guys did a wonderful job!”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.