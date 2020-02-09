WATCH: Kid's Reaction to Hearing His Mom's Voice After Doc Switches on Hearing Aid is too Pure
Screenshot from video uploaded by Wookybee_official / TikTok.
A video clip recently posted on the video-sharing app TikTok has gone viral for all the right reasons.
Captured in a doctor’s chamber, the short clip shows a young boy, identified as Christopher, playing while his parents sit beside him listening to doctors.
The medical specialist is heard explaining that the hearing implants will go live together in both of the child’s ears after a countdown and asks if the parents want to see his reaction.
On the count of three, as the hearing devices are switched on, Christopher seems to be taken aback at first, after which he quickly hugs his mother. The father pats the kid’s back and can be heard saying that it is going to be okay.
The post has garnered more than 3.4 million likes and has been viewed over 10 million times after it was shared on TikTok.
The clip was later shared on Twitter and Reddit, where it was widely liked as well.
Little Man’s hearing implants are turned on for the very first time.This is the Twitter content I’m here for...❤️ https://t.co/nFSWOIb67c— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) February 6, 2020
People reacted warmly to the clip, with many users saying the post brought them to tears.
Here are some of the top reactions:
And his first reaction was to go to mommy . That bond is crazy— Zo (@CapLee27) February 6, 2020
Less than 18 seconds for me to get flooded with emotion. This is powerful stuff!— Pens fan (@pittjku) February 6, 2020
cause i haven't cried enough these past few weeks.— Harold (@TheHofSpades) February 6, 2020
Just got real dusty around here...— LopesFanGabe (@LopesFanGabe) February 6, 2020
February 6, 2020
Dammit Rex!!! pic.twitter.com/6O220uLRVw— Jacob Detamore (@kipsbigboy) February 6, 2020
February 7, 2020
