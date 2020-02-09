Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Buzz
1-min read

WATCH: Kid's Reaction to Hearing His Mom's Voice After Doc Switches on Hearing Aid is too Pure

On the count of three, as the hearing devices are switched on, Christopher seems to be taken aback at first, after which he quickly hugs his mother.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 9, 2020, 12:14 PM IST
WATCH: Kid's Reaction to Hearing His Mom's Voice After Doc Switches on Hearing Aid is too Pure
Screenshot from video uploaded by Wookybee_official / TikTok.

A video clip recently posted on the video-sharing app TikTok has gone viral for all the right reasons.

Captured in a doctor’s chamber, the short clip shows a young boy, identified as Christopher, playing while his parents sit beside him listening to doctors.

The medical specialist is heard explaining that the hearing implants will go live together in both of the child’s ears after a countdown and asks if the parents want to see his reaction.

@wookybee_official

Boy scared when he hears for first time #viral #bestthingsince #xyzcba #fyp #foryoupage #feature #4u #foryou #featurethis #4upage #miracles

♬ original sound - wookybee

On the count of three, as the hearing devices are switched on, Christopher seems to be taken aback at first, after which he quickly hugs his mother. The father pats the kid’s back and can be heard saying that it is going to be okay.

The post has garnered more than 3.4 million likes and has been viewed over 10 million times after it was shared on TikTok.

The clip was later shared on Twitter and Reddit, where it was widely liked as well.

People reacted warmly to the clip, with many users saying the post brought them to tears.

Here are some of the top reactions:

