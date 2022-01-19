WATCH: Kili Paul Grooves to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava' in New Hit

If you are fairly active on the internet, you may have come across rather unique dance performances by the jolly Tanzanian fellow Kili Paul. The social media sensation has become quite a star online and his dance videos, usually focus on popular Bollywood tracks. This time, Paul was spotted grooving to the beats of Oo Antava from Pushpa, the multilingual blockbuster. Kili Paul has left his online family awestruck with his energetic moves. Earlier, he has been seen dancing to other songs from Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise. After Saami Saami and Srivalli, it was Oo Antava that caught Paul’s attention. In a clip, shared on Instagram, Paul can be seen wearing his traditional Masai clothing. He is winning hearts one step at a time with his rendition to the peppy item number featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun. His comments section was filled with praise from fans and followers.

Watch the video:

Known for his dancing and lip-syncing videos, Paul now has over 1.1 million followers on Instagram. His timeline on the photo-sharing platform is inundated with several clips, many of which went viral online. Fans started pouring love over Paul's post, where Allu Arjun and actress Rashmika Mandanna were tagged too.

Paul earned plaudits for the clip which has garnered over 1 lakh likes. Many users praised Paul’s talent and requested more such videos.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa was released in December last year to rave reviews from fans and critics for its action, plot and performances. The song Oo Antava particularly made noise and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s grace was loved by all. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the song is sung by Indravathi Chauhan with lyrics by Chandrabose.

Recently, the dairy brand Amul appreciated the film with a topical.

Not long ago, Paul opted for a heart-wrenching melancholic track to perform. He showed off his emotional acting chops while lip-syncing to the Arijit Singh song Chana Mereya is from the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Anushka Sharma.

