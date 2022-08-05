WATCH: Kili Paul Pays Homage to Raj Kapoor with 'Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar' Lip-sync

If you’re looking for a personification of the expression ‘music transcends boundaries’, you need to look no further than Kili Paul. It is not uncommon for Indian music to go viral in other countries. Many westerners from the United States and Europe are now swaying their hips to popular Bollywood songs. Tanzanian duo Kili Paul and his sister have struck a special chord with desi netizens as his clips have gained a large internet following. Now, a current video which is going viral features the duo paying homage to the legendary Raj Kapoor as Kili Paul lip-syncs to one of his most iconic songs.

In the video, he can be seen lip-syncing to the song “Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar” from the 1959 film Anari. His sister Neema Paul is also a part of the video. “Old is gold,” Kili Paul captioned the video along with two heart emojis. Have a look for yourself:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to garner millions of views. “Love from India sir and love from world,” commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Yes Old is Gold.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the artist’s devotion to Bollywood was rewarded by the High Commission of India in Tanzania. Diplomat Binaya Pradhan shared pictures from the High Commission’s office and wrote, “Today had a special visitor at the [High Commission of India in Tanzania]; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs.”

Paul, a Tanzanian national, works as a TikTok content creator. He and his sister Neema have dazzled Bollywood fans time and again by lip-syncing and grooving to some of the most popular songs. They also participated in the trending dance challenge from the hit film ‘Pushpa’. The artist has a large fan base and has been praised by stars such as Sidharth Malhotra, Emraan Hashmi, and others. Actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Gul Panag, Richa Chadha, and others are now following him on social media.

