Watch: King Cobra Spotted for the First Time in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh’s forest department officials for the first time spotted the world’s longest venomous snake last week in the state in Sirmaur district. The snake was spotted slithering across the rocky terrain of the Girinagar area of Paonta Sahib on June 5. The video of the king cobra has created a buzz on the internet and left netizens in shock. The forest department revealed that it was the first time that a king cobra was sighted or documented in the state.

On average, most snakes of the king cobra species are 10 to 13 feet in size. The video featured the snake sliding from the ground into the wild bushes which were at a height.

The snake was first spotted by a local resident on June 05, who clicked photos on his phone and later shared them with the wildlife department of the region. The Forest department team visited the area and found traces that advocated the presence of the reptile in the area.

In no time, the one-and-a-half-minute-long video was doing rounds on social media. People were thrilled at the sight of the mighty animal. “But the pattern doesn’t look like that of a King cobra,” wrote a user on the microblogging site. While another wrote that it was too big to be believed.

In an interview with Indian Express, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), Himachal Pradesh, Archana Sharma revealed that according to their records never before was a King Cobra sighted or documented in the state. She informed that earlier its presence had been recorded in the nearby state of Uttarakhand. “The sighting in Himachal Pradesh now is a very significant thing for us,” she added.

