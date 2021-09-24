Watch: Kiren Rijiju Sings 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan' For Young Civil Service Officers

It seems Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is a man of many talents. From fitness tasks to yoga asanas and singing, he is good at them all. At a recent event, the 49-year-old took the opportunity to flaunt his singing talent. On Sunday, Rijiju addressed a training programme for Arunachal Civil Service Officers at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie. He hosted the new batch of civil servants at his Delhi residence. Rijiju broke into a song to entertain the young bureaucrats. He chose the popular number, Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan from the 1981 Bollywood film Yaarana, starring Amitabh Bachchan.

The minister shared a video of his stage performance on Twitter. “Just to please the young and smart Arunachal Civil Service Officers after completing their first ever Customised Training Programme at the Premier Academy for IAS, Elite Officers,” he wrote.

Just to please the young and smart Arunachal Civil Service Officers after completing their 1st ever Customised Training Programme at the Premier Academy for IAS, Elite Officers - 'Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration' @LBSNAA_Official pic.twitter.com/INGQGfFsVs— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 23, 2021

The clip has been widely circulated across social media platforms, leaving netizens highly impressed. He was lauded by many users for his singing talent.

This is not the first time Rijiju has garnered appreciation for his singing abilities. In February, the Arunachal MP enthralled his followers with his singing talent. He shared a video that showed him singing before a group of army personnel. The song he picked was from the 1973 film Dhund. Rijiju and the army band together sang the number originally rendered by Mahendra Kapoor.

“I’m not a singer but I proudly sang for our brave jawans! I had a memorable evening with the personnel of 62 Engineer Regiment of the Indian Army after a visit to the border to see roads and other infrastructure with DG BRO,” Rijiju’s tweet read.

