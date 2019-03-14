Watch: Kiren Rijuju Shares Viral Video of Mumbai Auto Driver Calling Narendra Modi 'God of Kali Yug'

This interesting video is sent to me by a humble young student of Arunachal Pradesh Shri J. Kolong who went to Mumbai for the treatment of his younger sister. His conversation with an Auto driver on the way to Hospital who knows about Arunachal & adores @narendramodi ji. pic.twitter.com/W2Z5vXzez1 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 12, 2019

The run-up tony elections witnesses a campaigning blitzkrieg where political parties go all out to show off their strength, commitment and popularity among the masses. And with social media as a growing as a platform for marketing content and starting conversations, politicians are not even leaving those avenues untouched.Recently, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju shared a video-clip of an autorickshaw driver in Mumbai who was singing praises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.According to Rijiju who shared the video multiple times on Twitter, the video was sent to him a by a student from Arunachal Pradesh who had visited Mumbai for his sister's medical treatment."This interesting video is sent to me by a humble young student of Arunachal Pradesh Shri J. Kolong who went to Mumbai for the treatment of his younger sister. His conversation with an Auto driver on the way to Hospital who knows about Arunachal & adores @narendramodi ji." Rijiju tweeted.In the video, the driver who can be seen hailing Modi as the 'God of kali yug'.The video has over 45,000 views. Rijuju himself shared it multiple times with different captions, urging people to not be amused by the man's devotion but rather appreciate it. "Please don't make fun of and underestimate this simple and honest Auto driver who works hard to take care of his family," he wrote.