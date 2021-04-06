WATCH: Kolkata Restaurant Sells 'World's Largest' Egg-Chicken Roll. Tried it Yet?

West Bengal is quite renowned for its variety of mouth-watering cuisine, especially street food. No, we are not only talking about rasgulla and phuchka, but a perfect amalgamation of all spices and sauces found in the kathi roll.

The streets of Kolkata offer this sumptuous and filling food item to those who love food. Kathi roll is made of different stuffing catering to a wide audience of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. And now, it seems, taking their game one step ahead is one shop in the capital city of West Bengal that is claiming to sell the world’s biggest Chicken Egg roll. Sold for Rs 349/- only at a restaurant called Chef Alladin in Kolkata, one can certainly find the tempting chicken roll waiting for those with the appetite and love for food.

Ladled with spicy red sauce, luscious mayonnaise, shredded toppings of onion, cabbage, on top of the spicy feast of chicken, the fried tortilla comes with an egg wash as seen in the picture shared by India Eat Mania on Instagram. The post further mentions that one can reach Chef Alladinby going to Bus Stand, 45, Garia Station Road, Chhoto Bot Tala, A/B, Garia in Kolkata.

Before you just show up at the restaurant and place an order of this item, keep in mind that the roll is about 23 to 26 inches and is stuffed with flavourful mixed veggies, paneer tikka kebab, mutton kebab, chicken kebab, and grated cheese. It is certainly not for the small appetite people. Or if you are satisfied with a few bites of the food, make sure you make a group of likewise people and place an order to finish it off.

The video shared by India Eat Mania shows how the restaurant prepares this coveted food item. Starting with a splash of whisked eggs on hot steel tawa, the chef then places the large ‘lachha paratha’ on it and assembles the mountain of stuffing. The finished product certainly looks mouth-watering.

